Cecilia Steyn‚ one of three people accused of the Krugersdorp murders‚ has denied involvement in any of the killings and that she had claimed to be a satanist.

Cecilia took the stand in the South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday in a case in which she‚ Zak Valentine and Marcel Steyn are accused of the murders of 11 people between 2012 and 2016. All three have pleaded not guilty.

Two others involved in the case‚ Le Roux Steyn and his mother‚ Marinda Steyn‚ 51‚ a former high school teacher‚ have already been sentenced. Marinda was sentenced to 11 life terms for the 11 murders and Le Roux is serving 25 years.

State witnesses who testified told the court that Cecilia had claimed to be the bride of Satan and that she had supernatural powers.

Cecilia had also claimed‚ according to witnesses‚ that her spirit could leave her body. “She was known to travel to the moon. There were no limitations to where she could go.”

Cecilia‚ the court heard‚ also had multiple personalities‚ the ability to turn into a baby or a wolf and could hold her breath under water for an hour.

On Tuesday‚ her lawyer‚ advocate Andre Coetzer‚ asked Cecilia if she was a satanist and she said she was not.

Asked if she was a Christian‚ Cecilia said: “Yes‚ I am.”

Cecilia denied being involved in the production of bombs that were planted at one of the meetings the church group‚ Overcomers Through Christ‚ had held.

This is despite Le Roux’s testimony that they had made bombs at Cecilia’s house‚ which they had later planted at one of the meetings. According to witnesses‚ a number of cars were bombed during the meeting.