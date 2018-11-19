After 52 witnesses, state closes case against 'Krugersdorp killers'

The state has closed its case in the matter involving three people accused of 11 murders in Krugersdorp.

Cecilia Steyn, Marcel Steyn and former insurance broker Zak Valentine are standing trial in the South Gauteng High Court for their alleged involvement in the murder of 11 people between 2012 to 2016. The trio have pleaded not guilty.

Three other people - including Marcel’s mother, Marinda Steyn - are serving lengthy jail terms in connection with the killing spree.

The matter was postponed to Thursday to allow the defence to consult the accused.