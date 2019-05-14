Aphiwe Dyantyi defends the Lions

The Lions’ six wins and five defeats is a report card that speaks of rampant inconsistency but wing Aphiwe Dyantyi on Tuesday was quick to point out ‘who isn’t?’

How about the Crusaders?

Dyantyi jumped to his team’s defence amid suggestions that the Lions have been wildly capricious‚ especially when you consider they’ve surged to the last three finals.

“We can say that for all the teams in Super Rugby this year‚” Dyantyi pointed out.

“That could be down to a lot of things I don’t want to get in to. We just have to focus on this weekend’s match‚” he said about the clash against the Highlanders.

What has no doubt contributed to the Lions’ roller coaster season is the fact that at various stages they have lost key players to injury.