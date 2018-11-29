On Thursday‚ Marinda‚ who pleaded guilty to the murders‚ disputed Le Roux’s testimony that her daughter Marcel was involved in the murders.

This is despite the court hearing that Marcel was challenged by Le Roux to withdraw money from the ATMs using the bank cards of the victims after they were killed.

“She wasn’t present in any of those murders. She never had any contact with any of the murders‚” Marinda said.

She said if she knew that if Marcel was involved in any of the murders‚ she would have freaked out.

“We took the bank card from the deceased people. I took the stuff. I took the cards and the jewellery.”

Marinda also rubbished Le Roux’s testimony that Marcel was present when Glen McGregor was murdered and she helped him carry his body to the bathtub.

“That’s a lie. Marcel wasn’t there. That is not true. I helped him [Le Roux] to put him [McGregor] in the bathtub‚” Marinda said.

Asked why she had bequeathed her estate to Cecilia instead of her children‚ Marinda said: “I trusted that if I say I leave everything to Cecilia‚ she would take care of my children.”

She said both Marcel and Le Roux were young at the time.

