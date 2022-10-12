×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Chad PM Padacke resigns to pave way for new government

By Reuters - 12 October 2022 - 10:22
Padacke (pictured right), a civilian politician, was named prime minister of a transitional military government last year after President Mahamat Idriss Deby seized power in the wake of his father's death.
Padacke (pictured right), a civilian politician, was named prime minister of a transitional military government last year after President Mahamat Idriss Deby seized power in the wake of his father's death.
Image: REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool/File Photo

Chad's Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacke has resigned to pave the way for a new government after the Central African country decided to push back elections by two years, the president's office said on Tuesday.

Padacke, a civilian politician, was named prime minister of a transitional military government last year after President Mahamat Idriss Deby seized power in the wake of his father's death.

The military council led by Deby was originally meant to rule for 18 months, but this month the country announced it would push back democratic elections until around October 2024.

Deby was sworn in on Monday as president for the new phase of the transition, and is expected to appoint a new premier.

Padacke also served as prime minister from 2016 to 2018 and was seen as an ally of the former president Idriss Deby, who ruled Chad for 30 years until his death in April 2021.

Reuters

Burkina Faso children return to school despite second coup this year

Children in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou returned to school on Monday for the start of the new academic year, as residents sought some ...
News
1 week ago

Africa needs finance to fight climate threats – WMO

With soaring heat, rising seas, droughts and floods, climate change fallout is disproportionately affecting Africa, the World Meteorological ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Magistrate murder accused abandons bid for bail
The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12