Burkina Faso children return to school despite second coup this year

Children in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou returned to school on Monday for the start of the new academic year, as residents sought some semblance of normality days after the country's second military coup this year.

Army Captain Ibrahim Traore announced on Friday evening that he had ousted Burkina Faso's military leader, Paul-Henri Damiba, sparking a weekend of upheaval as violent protests broke out in the capital and two army factions battled for control.

Damiba offered his resignation on Sunday, with a list of conditions. He had ousted the country's previous president, Roch Kabore, in January for failing to contain an Islamist insurgency - the same reason Traore said he ousted Damiba.

Neighbouring Togo's government on Monday confirmed reports that Damiba was in the country, saying he was being hosted "in the spirit of peace".

Political instability in Burkina Faso could worsen disruption that rampant insecurity has already brought upon schools across the region, which are often targeted by militants.

More than 11,000 schools in the Central Sahel and the Lake Chad Basin are closed due to conflict or threats made against teachers and students, according to UNICEF.

Children across the region have missed out on their first day of school this year.

"It was an uncertain start to the school year but thanks to God, everything is going well. The atmosphere is good," said Weknouni Kabre, a teacher at Pissy primary school, where smiling students greeted their friends and lined up for roll call.