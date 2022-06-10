Chad Jones quit his 9-5 to focus on being TikTok sensation

Jones's videos of his Asian family killing South African dance moves have caught the attention of TikTokkers. He tells Time Out that he is still wrapping his head around the newfound passion.

“I am very happy and everything is very new to me. I am still learning a lot as I go. I am fortunate that I have been meeting influential people. It is a quite a journey for me. For now I am just going with the flow.”

He adds: “I feel proud to have been part of Dance Yo Dumo and I can’t believe that this all happened because of being on TikTok. Being part of Dance Yo Dumo taught me a lot in terms of dance and leadership skills. The first season of the show went well and I think there is room to improve the second season.”

When Jones started making dance videos last year, he had no clue what he was doing. Having discovered TikTok in the height of lockdown, he started creating the videos because his family was bored.

“I just wanted to have fun. Normally we are an active family and that includes my parents, my sister and two dogs. We play hockey and tennis together. I am a martial arts person and I have represented SA in karate in world championships in Argentina and Dubai.

"When we started I lied to my parents and said that no-one was watching us when we dance. I taught them how to dance. The next thing I see our videos are getting 150,000 views. Since then my followers have grown and we have close to 1.4m. It is weird that now I pay my parents and sister for being part of these videos.”

“I never been in a dance class, I am self-taught. I watch videos and start teaching myself. What has made things easier for me is that I have friends who are Xhosa and I love the SA music culture. Dance has always been a part of me, but I can’t say it was my dream or anything. I was brought up to finish my studies and get a job. I never saw myself in the industry or being where I am at the moment.”

Jones believes that SA has a lot of talent when it comes to dance and needs to use it to get the attention of the world.