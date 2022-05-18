Pollution killing 9-million people a year, Africa hardest hit — study

Worsening outdoor air pollution and toxic lead poisoning have kept global deaths from environmental contamination at an estimated 9-million per year since 2015 — countering modest progress made in tackling pollution elsewhere, a team of scientists reported Tuesday.

Air pollution from industry processes along with urbanisation drove a 7% increase in pollution-related deaths from 2015 to 2019, according to the scientists’ analysis of data on global mortality and pollution levels.

“We're sitting in the stew pot and slowly burning,” said Richard Fuller, a study co-author and head of the global non-profit Pure Earth. But unlike climate change, malaria, or HIV, “we haven't given (environmental pollution) much focus.”

An earlier version of the work published in 2017 also estimated the death toll from pollution at roughly 9-million per year — or about one of every six deaths worldwide — and the cost to the global economy at up to $4.6-trillion (R73.52-trillion) per year. That puts pollution on par with smoking in terms of global deaths. Covid-19, by comparison, has killed about 6.7-million people globally since the pandemic began.