MK Party leader and former president Jacob Zuma caused a media frenzy at the IEC's national results operations centre in Midrand on Saturday.
MK performed well in the 2024 general elections, receiving 14.59% of the national vote, placing them as the third-biggest party in the country.
The party was formed on December 16 2023.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Jacob Zuma causes media frenzy at national ROC
MK Party leader and former president Jacob Zuma caused a media frenzy at the IEC's national results operations centre in Midrand on Saturday.
MK performed well in the 2024 general elections, receiving 14.59% of the national vote, placing them as the third-biggest party in the country.
The party was formed on December 16 2023.
TimesLIVE
'IFP not bothered by MK Party's votes run'
MK Party breaks record with more than 2-million votes in first election as ANC set to fall well short of majority
MK results in KwaZulu-Natal surprise ANC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos