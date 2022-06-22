Sates secures spot in his first ever world champs final

Matt Sates booked a place in his first ever World Championships final in Budapest on Tuesday night.

The 18-year-old from Pietermaritzburg swam 1:57.74 to finish third in his 200m individual medley semifinal to secure a place in Wednesday’s final as the eighth quickest swimmer.

Sates was second behind Japan’s defending champion Daiya Seto in his morning heat in 1:58.61 to qualify seventh-fastest for the semifinals.

Sates reached the semis in the same event at last year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo but progressed no further, making this his first major championship final at international level.

The teenager has been recovering from a cold he picked up before the start of the championships and his coach, Wayne Riddin, explained: “He definitely is not where he was two weeks ago, but he is getting stronger after those five days of antibiotics.