SA ranked among 50 safest countries for LGBTQ+ travellers

In comparison, the Democratic Republic of the Congo received an F grade, along with Rwanda, Liberia, Burundi, Eswatini, Ghana, the Central African Republic, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, Chad, Algeria, Kenya, Morocco, Tunisia, Uganda, Ethiopia, Egypt, Mauritania, the Maldives, Zambia, Sudan, Tanzania, South Sudan, Gambia, Libya and Malawi, as well as the West Bank & Gaza.

Nigeria emerged as the worst country in Africa and ranked as the second-most dangerous country on the index, as homosexuality can receive 14 years in prison or the death penalty and authorities have criminalised discussion of LGBTQ+ rights and gender expression.

According to the index, Brunei is the most dangerous country for LGBTQ+ travellers, while Canada, Sweden, the Netherlands, Malta, Portugal and the UK are among the safest.

“Being born this way can be rough, but one thing should not give you anxiety when you’re trans, bi, lesbian, queer, or gay: travel. Europe, North America, Oceania, Africa, Asia and South America all have LGBTQ-safe countries where it’s OK to just be you,” said Asher and Lyric Fergusson, who compiled the index.