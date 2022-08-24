Why Namibia 'reluctantly' took over as Sadc organ chair from SA

When Namibian President Hage Geingob was told that he was next in line to take over as the chair of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) organ on politics, defence and security co-operation from President Cyril Ramaphosa, he was reluctant.

Last week after returning from the 42nd ordinary summit of Sadc heads of state and government held in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Geingob told a gathering that he was accused of “flip-flopping” on the matter.

Speaking during the seventh congress of the South West Africa People’s Organisation (Swapo) Party Youth League in his country he said he did not think his country had the economic muscle needed for the role.

“I said when I accepted, (I was) not flip-flopping ... (I told them that) I will accept because they are all asking and begging me.

“Ask the people who were there, they were saying: ‘No, you have to take it, you delivered DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo)’. But I told them that I don’t have the means and then I recall those who were helping us who did not have the means.”