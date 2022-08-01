McKeon and Le Clos make history in Birmingham pool

Swimmer Emma McKeon became the most successful Commonwealth Games athlete of all-time on Sunday, leading an Australian sweep of the women's 50 metre freestyle to claim a record 11th gold medal.

It was a night of milestones at Sandwell Aquatic Centre as moments earlier South African Chad le Clos had joined shooters Michael Gault and Phil Adams as the most decorated Games athletes ever when he snatched his 18th medal by picking up a silver in the men's 200 metres butterfly.

Australia then ended the evening with a bang, powering to gold in the women's 4x200m relay in a world record time of seven minutes, 39.29 seconds, smashing the old mark of 7:40.33 set by China at the Tokyo Olympics. Madison Wilson, Kiah Melverton Mollie O'Callaghan and Ariarne Titmus, with a brilliant anchor leg, came home a huge 12.69 seconds clear of Canada, who finished a distant second to take silver while England completed the podium.