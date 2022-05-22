Six medals for SA on opening day of Mare Nostrum in Monaco

Matthew Sates secured two gold medals on a prolific opening day for the SA swimming squad at the first leg of the Mare Nostrum series in Monaco on Saturday night.

The rising teenage star was the first of the South Africans in action in the evening finals, powering to victory in the 400m freestyle. Sates held off Switzerland’s Antonio Djakovic to take the title in 3:49.27.

Not long after that the Pietermaritzburg swimmer was back in the pool for the 200m individual medley, taking the lead after the first 50m but then dropping back to third spot in his least favourite backstroke leg. Sates then stormed back to the front of the pack on the final freestyle leg to win in 1:57.43 with American Sam Stuart second in 1:58.31.

After leading for much of the 100m breaststroke, Lara van Niekerk was just out-touched by Olympic champion Lydia Jacoby. The 19-year-old, who beat compatriot and Olympic silver medallist Tatjana Schoenmaker at the recent SA national championships in Gqeberha, finished in 1:06.60 with Jacoby taking the win in 1:06.55.

“It was just nice racing against the best in the world,” Van Niekerk said.