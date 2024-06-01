Support for Gayton McKenzie’s Patriotic Alliance has grown significantly in the Western Cape, from attaining only 652 votes in 2019 to getting more than 140,000 votes in this year’s hotly contested elections.
On Saturday morning the Electoral Commission in the Western Cape had counted 97.14% of the votes and the DA was leading with 53.24%. The ANC had 21.18%, down from 31.23 % in 2019.
McKenzie’s weeks-long election campaign focusing on the province seems to have paid off as his party accounted for 7.47% [142,981]of the votes. Nationally the PA was on 2.04% — an increase from the 0.04% it received in the 2019 elections.
DA, Gayton McKenzie’s PA grow in Western Cape as ANC loses support
Image: Gayton McKenzie/Facebook
McKenzie was clearly chuffed with his party's performance, chanting: “Our people are going to parliament. Our people are going to legislature. We are inside. Haters go book yourself in.”
As a former gang boss and convict, McKenzie in his election campaign promised to curb the growing crime rate and destroy “mafias”. McKenzie also had a tough stance on illegal immigrants promising to “send them home”.
He believed his party stood a chance to be among the top six parties nationally with the highest number of votes.
“The PA will be in the top five or sixth parties in this election, that is major for us. We are entering parliament, we are sitting at 10 seats arguably. We are entering legislature in Gauteng, Western Cape, Eastern Cape so far,” McKenzie said.
Image: Screenshot
