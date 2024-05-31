KZN man strikes Powerball jackpot on second try with same numbers — bagging more than R21m

A KwaZulu-Natal winner’s PowerBall plus ticket hit the jackpot on the second try.

With a modest wager of R37.50 on the FNB app and a set of manually chosen numbers, the man scooped over more than R21m in Tuesday's draw.

“I had used the same numbers in a previous draw without success. I decided to stick with the same numbers for the draw on Tuesday, May 21. When my bank notified me of my win, I must have checked my ticket at least 30 times to ensure it wasn't a dream,” said the thrilled winner.

The man has no plans to retire from his job but said the windfall will enable him and his loved ones to travel to destinations previously beyond their financial reach.

“Winning the PowerBall plus jackpot has brought immense happiness to my family and becoming a multimillionaire is a dream come true,” he said.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza was delighted players were leveraging diverse platforms to engage with their favourite games.

“Our aim has always been to offer a modern lottery experience that caters to players' preferences for purchasing tickets,” she said.

Sashin Sookroo, CEO of FNB connect, congratulated the winner.

“Congratulations to our customer on their life changing PowerBall plus win. We remain pleased to see that our digital platforms continue to make life easier for our customers by offering them the convenience to access our vast financial and non-financial services such as the National Lottery,” Sookroo said.

TimesLIVE