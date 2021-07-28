US to ship 5.66-million Pfizer vaccine doses to SA, Nigeria to get Moderna

The US government on Wednesday will ship nearly 10-million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Nigeria and SA as the continent battles a third wave of infections, White House officials said.

Four-million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine will go to Nigeria and 5.66-million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to SA, the officials said.

The SA shipment is the single largest by the US since it began sending vaccine shots overseas, one of the officials said. The latest shipments bring the total number of US vaccine doses sent to Africa to 16.4-million.

The urgently needed help comes amid growing concern about vaccination rates in Africa, which lag far behind those of advanced economies.

As of last week, African countries had administered just 60-million vaccine doses to a population that numbers more than 1.3-billion, in part due to restrictions on shipments from vaccine-producing countries like India.