100 million Pfizer jabs to be produced annually by Cape Town-based Biovac

In a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 and vaccinate a large number of people, Pfizer-BioNTech is set to produce vaccine jabs with a South African company.

The Covid-19 vaccine will be partly produced in SA from next year, making this a first for African countries.

Here is what you need to know:

Vaccines to be produced in Cape Town

Pfizer-BioNTech agreed to partner with the Biovac Institute to produce the jab locally at a facility in Cape Town.

Biovac will complete the last step in the manufacturing process, known as “fill and finish”, of the vaccine.

“Biovac will perform manufacturing and distribution activities within Pfizer-BioNTech’s global Covid-19 vaccine supply chain and manufacturing network, which will now span three continents and include more than 20 manufacturing facilities.

“To facilitate Biovac’s involvement in the process, technical transfer, on-site development and equipment installation activities will begin immediately,” said Pfizer and BioNTech in a joint statement.