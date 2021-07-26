World

Singapore says almost 80% of population to be fully vaccinated by September

By Reuters - 26 July 2021 - 09:35
Almost 80% of Singapore's population will be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by early September, the city state's health minister Ong Ye Kung said on Monday.

About 54% of the country had already received both doses of an mRNA vaccine, Ong told parliament. Singapore has approved vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

