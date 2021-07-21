Biovac-Pfizer partnership is a breakthrough for Africa: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the announcement of a collaboration between SA’s Biovac Institute and global vaccine manufacturer Pfizer, saying the protection of Africans is a necessary and critical contribution to the protection of humanity as a whole.

“The partnership between Biovac and Pfizer is a breakthrough in our effort to overcome global vaccine inequity,” said Ramaphosa in his capacity as the AU champion on Covid-19.

Biovac and Pfizer announced on Wednesday that the Pfizer vaccine will be produced in Cape Town by the Biovac Institute. The institute is a vaccine producer in a private-public partnership with the government and pharmaceutical private sector.

“Today’s agreement will contribute significantly to health security and sustainability on our continent, which currently has the least access to vaccination in the world,” said Ramaphosa.

He said Biovac has been appointed to manufacture the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for distribution within Africa, making it the first company on the continent to produce an mRNA-based vaccine.