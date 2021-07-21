Sahpra investigating 1,490 'adverse effects' from J&J and Pfizer jabs

She told the committee that the regulator is investigating causes of deaths in such cases.

“These fatalities do not, at this point, outnumber what you would see generally in the public. But be that as it may, we are doing causality assessments.”

Giving an update on the various applications that were being reviewed, she said vaccines granted emergency use by the World Health Organisation include Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

“The Moderna vaccine is [part of] ongoing assessment. We also have Sinopharm, that received its emergency use go-ahead from the WHO on May 7, as well as Sinovac on June 1. There were a number of vaccines under evaluation and some were undergoing clinical studies,” she said.

There are about 21 vaccines, including Sputnik and Novavax, under review by the World Health Organisation.

In SA, Semete-Makokotlela said, Sahpra has had pre-submission meetings with J&J, AstraZeneca, Prizer, Sputnik V and Sinovac since 2020.

“We had a meeting in December with Moderna, a possible applicant, wherein they indicated an intention to submit an application — however, they have not. These meetings continue to take place.

“To date, authorised under section 21, are AstraZeneca, Pfizer and J&J that have conditional market authorisation. Sinovac was recently authorised. The time it takes to authorise on average, depending on the quality of the submission, is about 90 working days.”