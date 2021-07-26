Aspen to start J&J Covid-19 vaccine supplies to SA from Monday

SA’s Aspen Pharmacare will supply the first batch of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccines to the country from July 26, the drugmaker said on Monday.

It will be the first set of vaccines to be manufactured in the country from active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) — substances used to make the final drug product — sourced from Europe, Aspen said.

The country’s vaccination drive suffered a major setback in April after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) halted production of J&J vaccines at a plant in Baltimore run by Emergent Biosolutions Inc after it was found to be contaminated.

Aspen, which has been contracted by J&J to manufacture the vaccines in SA in a process called “fill and finish”, had been sourcing APIs from the Baltimore plant and was asked to destroy to million doses as part of the finding of the FDA.

The supplies will also be distributed to other African countries under the African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team through which J&J has committed to supply 220-million doses of the single shot vaccine, Aspen said.