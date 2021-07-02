South Africa

Police to start receiving Covid-19 vaccines from Monday

02 July 2021 - 12:19
Cops will start getting Covid-19 shots from Monday. File photo.
Cops will start getting Covid-19 shots from Monday. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The vaccination of police officers is scheduled to start on Monday.

They are the next frontline group to be vaccinated after healthcare workers, teachers, school employees and correctional services officers, who have been receiving their jabs over the past few weeks.

Police minister Bheki Cele's office said in a statement that the plan was to vaccinate more than 180,000 officers.

Delta variant dominant in Gauteng can possibly cause ‘more severe disease’

It has been confirmed the coronavirus Delta variant is dominant in Gauteng, accounting for 53% of infections, and is quickly taking over in the rest ...
News
2 days ago

The SA Police Service has 108 registered vaccination sites across the country for the exercise.

Cele and national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole will lead the SAPS vaccination programme in Soweto on Monday.

Vaccinations have already been rolled out to over-60s and some prisoners. 

Figures released by the department of health on Thursday revealed that almost 2.7 million vaccines have been administered. 

Many of those 60 and older have in recent days started getting their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

TimesLIVE 

Sahpra to decide on Chinese vaccine in the next few days

The health products regulator  will soon announce its decision on the Chinese Covid-19 vaccine Sinovac.
News
1 day ago

Aspen to partner with finance institutions to boost vaccine know-how

The initiative comes days after the WHO announced setting up a technology transfer hub in SA to give companies from poor and middle-income countries ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...