Police to start receiving Covid-19 vaccines from Monday

The SA Police Service has 108 registered vaccination sites across the country for the exercise.

Cele and national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole will lead the SAPS vaccination programme in Soweto on Monday.

Vaccinations have already been rolled out to over-60s and some prisoners.

Figures released by the department of health on Thursday revealed that almost 2.7 million vaccines have been administered.

Many of those 60 and older have in recent days started getting their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

TimesLIVE