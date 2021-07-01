Sahpra to decide on Chinese vaccine in the next few days

The health products regulator will soon announce its decision on the Chinese Covid-19 vaccine Sinovac.

Briefing the media on Thursday, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) which is currently assessing the efficacy of three Covid-19 vaccines, revealed that the assessment of Sinovac is now "quite advanced"...