Sahpra to decide on Chinese vaccine in the next few days
The health products regulator will soon announce its decision on the Chinese Covid-19 vaccine Sinovac.
Briefing the media on Thursday, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) which is currently assessing the efficacy of three Covid-19 vaccines, revealed that the assessment of Sinovac is now "quite advanced"...
