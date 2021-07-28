Mango staff rely on family to survive

The low-cost domestic airline, a subsidiary of SAA, which employs about 750 people, is facing financial difficulties due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and has been unable to pay salaries for two months

Employees of Mango Airlines, who have not been paid for two months, have been kicked out of their rented apartments, forced to default on vehicle instalment repayments and many now say they rely on relatives for survival.



