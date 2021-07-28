Mango staff rely on family to survive
The low-cost domestic airline, a subsidiary of SAA, which employs about 750 people, is facing financial difficulties due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and has been unable to pay salaries for two months
Employees of Mango Airlines, who have not been paid for two months, have been kicked out of their rented apartments, forced to default on vehicle instalment repayments and many now say they rely on relatives for survival.
The low-cost domestic airline, a subsidiary of SAA, which employs about 750 people, is facing financial difficulties due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and has been unable to pay salaries for two months...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.