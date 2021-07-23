47,500 vaccine doses lost during unrest — health department

An estimated 47,500 vaccine doses have been lost as a result of the violent unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week.

This is according to acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, who was speaking during a media briefing on Friday.

Kubayi said about 120 private pharmacies that support the health sector were destroyed during the unrest.

“Fortunately, most public vaccine sites were not damaged and this enabled us to quickly resume vaccinations in KwaZulu-Natal.”