Government considering expanding vaccination rollout to other age groups

In a bid to ramp up SA's vaccination rollout, the government is again considering expanding access to another age group, acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Wednesday.

Ntshavheni said the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) met on Tuesday, where it received updates around the management of Covid-19 infections sweeping through the country.

As of Tuesday night, there had been 62,628 Covid-19 related deaths recorded across SA since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March last year. There had also been 2,090,909 cases since the outbreak, of which 15,501 of them were in the preceding 24 hours.

“The updates included progress on vaccination and the decision to ramp up quickly, including that vaccinations for [the age group] 50-plus has commenced earlier than planned. The consideration for expanding to another age cohort is under way,” said Ntshaveni.

Workplace vaccinations, she added, were also opened beyond the current permitted age groups as part of the rollout, but only for “employees of the relevant sectors”.