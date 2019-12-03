Robert Mugabe left behind $10 million, some properties - state media

Zimbabwe's former leader Robert Mugabe, who died in September, left $10 million and some properties in the capital, but no will naming his beneficiaries, details of his estate published by state-owned newspaper the Herald showed on Tuesday.

Zimbabweans have speculated for years about the extent of Mugabe's wealth, with many assuming that he and his family amassed a vast fortune during his 37 years in power.

Mugabe's daughter Bona Chikowore wrote in October to the Master of the High Court seeking to register her father's estate, the Herald reported. It listed assets including $10 million held in a local bank, four houses in Harare, 10 cars, one farm, his rural home and an orchard.

One of the properties is the palatial home known as Blue Roof in an upmarket suburb of the capital where Mugabe lived.