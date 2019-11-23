Me, me, me, me, me, me, me, me, me and me: Mnangagwa names 10 streets after himself

There’s uproar over Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s decision to rename ten roads in eight urban centres after himself.

Following a cabinet meeting on Thursday, it was announced that numerous roads countrywide would be renamed after liberation heroes — most of whom had died. But it is the number of roads named after the sitting president that has rubbed many up the wrong way.

Former deputy prime minister in the inclusive government of 2009 to 2013, Prof Arthur Mutambara, told TimesLIVE that the renaming of the roads in Mnangagwa’s name was a move by a failed leader who was hell-bent on paving over his shortcomings.

“An incompetent Mnangagwa wants to immortalise himself. All the other name changes are to cover up this wicked ambition. Whether he falls or prevails, he wants immortality. Zimbabweans will be calling his name in eight cities every day, forever. That is the ‘big idea’ while the country degenerates into unprecedented political and economic mayhem,” he said.

Some local authorities run by the MDC Alliance are mooting the possibility of blocking the name changes. An MDC Alliance councillor from Harare said that changes to road names were the responsibility of local government. As such, they would try to block the decision.