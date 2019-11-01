Zim government angry after US ambassador's comments

Zimbabwe's foreign affairs ministry has warned the US Embassy in Harare that it has "ways and means to deal with it" decisively in reaction to utterances made by US ambassador Brian Nichols in an interview.

Nichols - in an interview with media owner and President Emmerson Mnangagwa's adviser, Trevor Ncube - said complaints about international sanctions were being used as a scapegoat by a failing establishment.

Earlier this week, Zimbabwe held a protest march against EU and US sanctions.

After the sanctions march, the US added state security minister Owen Ncube to the list, Ncube becoming the 143rd Zimbabwean listed.

That didn't go down well with Harare. And foreign affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo, a retired army lieutenant general who played a key role in the coup that led to the removal of Robert Mugabe, breathed fire in a strongly-worded statement.