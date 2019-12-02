Understanding the SCA’s freedom of expression judgment in the Jon Qwelane case

“One must be careful not to stifle the views of those who speak out of genuine conviction and who do not fall within the constitutional limitations,” he said.

“Unsurprisingly, no counsel could point to any decision or regulation in any comparable democratic system which equates with, or even comes close to, the low threshold in Pepuda, even assuming it is intelligible.

“We can all agree that it is important to protect the dignity of all our citizens. Equally we must agree, given our history, that freedom of expression must also be prized. That does not mean that hate speech cannot be proscribed. But it must be tailored to comply with constitutional prescripts and must survive a justification analysis.

“The legislature may well have wanted to regulate hate speech as broadly as possible, but it has not done so with the necessary precision,” he said, ruling that the relevant section of Pepuda is unconstitutional. He has given legislators 18 months to rectify it.

The judge said: “I am not unmindful of the threat to life and limb and psyche that members of the LGBTI community face. They must not be left without recourse.”

He ordered that in the interim, Pepuda would read: “No person may advocate hatred that is based on race, ethnicity, gender, religion or sexual orientation that constitutes incitement to cause harm.”

He said the interim measures would not apply retrospectively.

The fact that Qwelane had succeeded meant the ruling against him had to be set aside. But he had a last word for Qwelane, who, he said, had “given vent to his bigotry, was strident, provocative and unapologetic about it”.

“We were informed by his counsel that he is ailing. He had an iconic status and had fought hard against the divisions of the past. He might well want to consider that it is worth preserving that legacy by seeking rapprochement, even now. I urge him to do so.

“We have to, in our beloved country, find a way in which to relate to each other more graciously. Differences of opinion are often laced with vitriol. We should be allowed to be firm in our convictions and to differ. What we are not free to do is infringe on the rights of others and we are certainly not free to inflict physical or psychological harm on others.”

This article was first published by GroundUp.