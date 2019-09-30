South Africa

WATCH | Robert Mugabe laid to rest in Kutuma, despite arguments with government

By staff reporter - 30 September 2019 - 11:09

Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe was laid to rest on September 28 2019. Mugabe died in Singapore on September 6 2019 after a long illness.

His widow, Grace Mugabe, and Mugabe's children accompanied his coffin.

The Mugabe family had been arguing with the Zimbabwean government for weeks regarding his burial.

Mugabe was buried privately in the courtyard of his rural home in Kutuma, despite the government wanting him to be buried at National Heroes Acre in Harare.

A sparsely attended state funeral was held for Mugabe in Harare on September 14 2019.

