Mugabe buried in home village, ending an era

Zimbabwe's founding leader Robert Mugabe was buried on Saturday in his home village of Kutama, ending a dispute between his family and the government of his successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa over his final resting place.

Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years from independence in 1980 but was a polarising figure idolised by some for his role in the country's liberation struggle and hated by others for ruining a promising nation through disastrous economic policies and repression against opponents.

He died in a Singapore hospital on Sept. 6 aged 95, bitter at the way former allies including Mnangagwa conspired to topple him in November 2017 and told his family he did not want his "tormentors" to preside over his burial, family members said.

His burial marks the end of an era for one of Africa's last "Big Men".

After Mass by a Roman Catholic priest and speeches by family members, Mugabe was buried in the courtyard of his rural homestead without the pomp and fun fare usually reserved for national heroes.

His wife Grace, children and close relatives, government officials and the media witnessed the burial ceremony.

As Mugabe's casket was lowered into the ground, Grace, who covered her face with a black veil, was flanked by her sister and children and was seen sobbing and wiping tears with a white handkerchief.

In speeches, relatives said Mugabe's wish before he died was to be buried in Kutama and not the National Heroes Acre monument in the capital, where Mnangagwa and the ruling ZANU-PF party had sought to bury him.