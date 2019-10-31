Zimbabwe finmin says economy to contract 6.5% this year

Zimbabwe's economy is set to shrink by 6.5% this year - its first contraction in a decade - after a drought and power shortages, the finance minister said on Thursday.

Power generation could be cut at the largest hydro plant due to low water levels, minister Mthuli Ncube also said.

Ncube told lawmakers in the resort town of Victoria Falls that Zimbabwe would spend more than $300 million to import 840,000 tonnes of maize, a staple crop, after the drought left more than half the population in need of food aid.

The national treasury said on Oct. 7 that the economy was projected to shrink by up to 6% this year.

Hopes that the economy would quickly recover under President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who came to power after the late Robert Mugabe was removed after a coup in 2017, have dimmed quickly as Zimbabweans grapple with soaring inflation, rolling power cuts and shortages of foreign exchange, fuel and medicines.