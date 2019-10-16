Zimbabwe bread price jumps 60%, but shortages persist

The price of bread, Zimbabwe's second most-consumed staple, jumped 60% overnight due to escalating costs of production, the national bakers' association said on Wednesday, adding more woes to consumers grappling with triple-digit inflation.

Zimbabweans are experiencing severe economic hardship that has evoked memories of the hyperinflation horrors during late President Robert Mugabe's rule, when citizens lost pensions and savings and businesses were forced to shut down.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took over from Mugabe after an army coup in 2017, has called for patience as his government struggles to convince Zimbabweans that its policies will revive an economy stricken by shortages of electricity, fuel and medicines and a drought that hit farm output.

National Bakers Association of Zimbabwe president Denis Wala said the price of fuel and electricity, as well as rolling power cuts that forced producers to use diesel generators, had pushed up the cost of producing bread.

"Bakers cannot continue to absorb all these costs; that is why we have had to increase the price," Wala told Reuters.