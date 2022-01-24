Health

LISTEN | Bunny Majaja talks spirituality

The ninth episode of Evolution Space Chats with Divinity

By Divinity - 24 January 2022 - 10:22
Bunny Majaja at the Sowetan Women’s Club and Toi Moi celebrate 40 in Parktown, Johannesburg.
Bunny Majaja at the Sowetan Women’s Club and Toi Moi celebrate 40 in Parktown, Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Spirituality is such a big part of our lives and different people describe it in different ways because each experience can be subjective to one’s own journey.

In this conversation with Bunny Majaja, it becomes evident that speaking about spirituality is speaking about life.

The conversation encompasses identity and purpose with a whole lot of undoing and unlearning to find one’s own path.

Then of course there is the concept of holding up space and what that means in the spectrum of allowing people to find their own answers. 

>> Listen above or click here to subscribe to Evolution Space Chats

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

WATCH: 86-year-old woman rescued in Ladysmith flood as family considers move ...
Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA