LISTEN | Bunny Majaja talks spirituality
The ninth episode of Evolution Space Chats with Divinity
Spirituality is such a big part of our lives and different people describe it in different ways because each experience can be subjective to one’s own journey.
In this conversation with Bunny Majaja, it becomes evident that speaking about spirituality is speaking about life.
The conversation encompasses identity and purpose with a whole lot of undoing and unlearning to find one’s own path.
Then of course there is the concept of holding up space and what that means in the spectrum of allowing people to find their own answers.
