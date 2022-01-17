LISTEN | Impostor syndrome and daring greatly
The eighth episode of Evolution Space Chats with Divinity
Few things, if there are any, compare going through life feeling like you are not good enough and having a listening to a little voice that makes you doubt yourself and your achievements, moreover that makes you afraid of going for the things that you want to attain.
In this episode, I speak to Omila Gqoboka about the effect that the impostor syndrome has had in her life, how she continuously overcomes it and how she has dared the odds in creating the life that she wanted to live.
This conversation flowed from embracing change, confronting insecurities to identity and family life and of course holding up space in such a beautiful way.
