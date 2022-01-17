LISTEN | Impostor syndrome and daring greatly

Few things, if there are any, compare going through life feeling like you are not good enough and having a listening to a little voice that makes you doubt yourself and your achievements, moreover that makes you afraid of going for the things that you want to attain.

In this episode, I speak to Omila Gqoboka about the effect that the impostor syndrome has had in her life, how she continuously overcomes it and how she has dared the odds in creating the life that she wanted to live.