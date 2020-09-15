Women face challenges in religion

For many years, women from different faiths have been subjected to many challenges and much discrimination solely based on their gender.

Regardless of the unfair discrimination, they continue to play a pivotal role in religious societies.

While some of the challenges faced by women of faith can be attributed to the distortion of their role and are sometimes unique to specific religious communities, many other challenges cross cultural, racial and religious lines.

Being one of the oldest religions, Hinduism represents the role of women as powerful.

“Knowledge is power and it’s represented through feminine energy. Hinduism also has some of the most sublime representations of feminine divinity such as Mother Kali who is not shallow and couldn’t care less if she’s likable or not,” says Sabina Besesar of the South African Hindu Maha Sabha.

Besesar believes women of this modern age have admirable strength which should not be undermined.

“Hindu women of today preserve our culture and have multifaceted roles as the giver of life, nurturer and caregiver,” she says.