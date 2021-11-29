LISTEN | Wellness support in relationships
The fourth episode of Evolution Space Chats with Divinity
It is a gift to have people walk the wellness journey with you and support you in the way that you need.
We’ve heard the saying that if you want to go fast go alone, if you want to go far, go together.
In this episode we speak to Skhumbuzo Mayaba and Dany Vambili on the role that they as men play in supporting their wives in their wellness journeys and how they manage to protect their own.
