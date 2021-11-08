Health

LISTEN | Sowetan launches new wellness podcast hosted by Divinity

Don’t miss Evolution Space Chats, a new Sowetan podcast on wellness, from November 8

By Anna Stroud - 08 November 2021 - 14:24
Divinity, the host of the new Sowetan wellness podcast.
Image: Supplied

Clear your schedule and set a reminder: Sowetan’s new wellness podcast is here.

Evolution Space Chats, hosted by poet, writer and life coach Divinity, features authentic conversations about spirituality, acceptance, purpose and healing.

It is available on all major podcast platforms, and new episodes are released every Monday.

Each week, guests will share their experiences of overcoming challenges and becoming the hero in their own lives.

“It is in our stories that we see each other,” Divinity says. “May you with each story know that you are not alone and that you are worthy, able and good enough.”

The Global Wellness Institute defines wellness as “the active pursuit of activities, choices and lifestyles that lead to a state of holistic life”.

Research has shown that to live a good life, it’s important to nurture all the interconnected dimensions of wellness, including your physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, social and environmental wellbeing.

So, turn off your devices every Monday for an hour of you: your wellness, your evolution, your journey.

EPISODE 1:

>> Listen above or click here to subscribe to Evolution Space Chats

