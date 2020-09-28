Much of a consultation's worth depends on your focus
How to make that traditional healer visit a meaningful spiritual experience
Visiting a traditional healer for the first time is likely to be an unfamiliar and intimidating experience. Applying these easy and helpful tips can make you more prepared for your consultation, allowing you to get the most out of it.
Be aware of energy..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.