LISTEN |Conversation with Smangele Sibisi on mental health and business

Health

Conversation with Smangele Sibisi on mental health and business

The second episode of Evolution Space Chats with Divinity

By SOWETANLIVE - 15 November 2021
In this week’s episode, Divinity has a conversation with Smangele Sibisi on business and mental.
We often don’t realise how we embody all of the experiences we go through and never expect our experiences to manifest themselves in the different areas of our lives at a later stage.

In this week’s episode, Divinity has a conversation with Smangele Sibisi on business and mental health. The conversation reveals how Smangele experienced a mental breakdown at the peak of her career and, in seeking professional guidance, found help in beginning the healing of childhood traumas she has tried to keep buried, the after-effects of which affected her business in particular. 

