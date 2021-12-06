LISTEN | Loss, healing and spirituality

Loss is not easy to deal with and while there may be expectations on how we grieve, we ultimately have to embrace our own unique path. Edna Nelson took to penning down a book titled Full Circle.

She joins me in this conversation to talk about losing her husband just 4 days after they had gotten married. She talks about grieving him, embracing purpose in the pain, starting to live again through laughing hard, loving wholly and holding up space in a way that leaves a legacy.