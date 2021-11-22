Health

LISTEN | Normalising the wellness conversation

The third episode of Evolution Space Chats with Divinity

By SOWETANLIVE - 22 November 2021 - 08:00
mind, body, spirit, soul and you - balance or wellbeing concept - handwriting on colorful sticky notes against grained wood. credit 123rf
Image: Marek Uliasz
Image: Marek Uliasz

Dr Samke Ngcobo is a medical doctor who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the age of 14.

We speak to her about her lived experience with the disorder, how it influenced her choice of career, the cultural and traditional stigma she had to face but most importantly the self-shame she had to overcome.

