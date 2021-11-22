LISTEN | Normalising the wellness conversation
The third episode of Evolution Space Chats with Divinity
Dr Samke Ngcobo is a medical doctor who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the age of 14.
We speak to her about her lived experience with the disorder, how it influenced her choice of career, the cultural and traditional stigma she had to face but most importantly the self-shame she had to overcome.
