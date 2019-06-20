Celebrating African spirituality through dance at this year's National Arts Festival

Amawethu by 2015 Standard Bank Young Artist for Dance winner Luyanda Sidiya seeks to reclaim the truth from colonial distortions that labelled African spirituality as uncivilised, demonic and barbaric.

“Amawethu has impacted me for years and it sparks a lot of questions. In restoring what has been lost and distorted,how do we make sure we move away from the secondhand anger passed on through genera ions? How do we reclaim ubuntu bethu (our humility) unapologetically and for posterity? This work for me is about having a discussion within ourselves. If it happens to bless other races and they find a connection, that’s a bonus. However, it is mainly for umzontsundu . It’s about us, for us, to work on ourselves internally, with no judgement,” Sidiya says.

Influenced by his mentors, Sylvia Glasser (of Moving Into Dance Mophatong) and Gregory Maqoma (of Vuyani Dance Theatre), Sidiya has put his own nuanced signature on Afro-fusion, and created a distinguished dance language with which he digs into his roots to question his place in modern society and its politics.