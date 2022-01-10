LISTEN | Living positively

Keeping a positive attitude is what enables us to live a positive life but it feels more of a stretch each day with all the negativity that surrounds us.

Speaking to Danielle Grotewold in this episode put emphasis on the reality that being intentional is the only way.

Counsellor, Palesa Tshetlo joined us virtually for this conversation and we all delved into what living positively means and the things we can do to stay positive.