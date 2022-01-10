LISTEN | Living positively
The seventh episode of Evolution Space Chats with Divinity
Keeping a positive attitude is what enables us to live a positive life but it feels more of a stretch each day with all the negativity that surrounds us.
Speaking to Danielle Grotewold in this episode put emphasis on the reality that being intentional is the only way.
Counsellor, Palesa Tshetlo joined us virtually for this conversation and we all delved into what living positively means and the things we can do to stay positive.
It being the beginning of a new year, it is the perfect time for us to reset and refocus ourselves in doing everything we can to create the life we desire.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.