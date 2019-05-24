Archbishop Thabo Makgoba pleased with number of tainted politicians stepping aside

Cape Town's Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba is "pleased to see" that some members of parliament facing serious allegations of misconduct have elected to step aside.

Makgoba said this in a message of congratulations on Friday to MPs and President Cyril Ramaphosa on the eve of Ramaphosa's inauguration.

Speaking from Massachusetts in the US, where he is receiving an honorary doctor of divinity degree from Amherst College, he urged other politicians with a cloud hanging over their heads to also step aside.