Criminals target health department vaccination teams

Five men held up a Tshwane vaccination team at gunpoint on Friday, the same day Gauteng emergency service workers held a march to highlight ongoing attacks on paramedics.

The provincial health department said the robbery happened at a pop-up vaccination site next to Rivoningo Primary School in Soshanguve around 1.30pm. The perpetrators fled with two electronic tablets and five cellphones.

In December, a mobile vaccination team was robbed at gunpoint at a pop-up site at Wonder City taxi rank in Soshanguve.