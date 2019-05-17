Methodist Church of SA appoints its first female bishop

The Methodist Church of Southern Africa on Friday announced the appointment of its first-ever female bishop.

Reverend Purity Malinga will take over the reins from Bishop Ziphozihle Siwa.

“Having endured the cross and discrimination of patriarchy for over 200 years, women of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa (MCSA) have finally broken through the stained glass ceiling by the election of the first presiding bishop who is a woman,” Siwa said in a statement.

His successor had been elected through a ballot where the 12 synods of the church cast their votes.

Siwa described Malinga as the ideal candidate for the position.

“Reverend Malinga is a tried and tested leader and we rejoice in her election as presiding bishop. This decision of the church affirms our belief in the partnership of women and men - and affirms our knowledge and belief in black women in particular- as capable leaders in their own right,” Siwa said.