What I would've said at my soiree, budget permitting

Tomorrow is one of my favourite days of the year, my birthday. I turn 35. I know many people for whom birthdays are just a day on the calendar, but for me it's an event.

Growing up, my dad made a fanfare of all our birthdays. We always had our parties. And this is a tradition I have carried with me, except this year adulting has hit me hard and there's no money for a soiree, and so because I don't get to make a speech at a party, I'm going to reflect here.

First, where the hell did time go? I swear I was 25 just the other day. Sometimes I look at my child as she calls me mama and wonder when all of this happened.

I don't have nearly half the things I thought I would have by this age. I started my schooling very early and had everything gone the way I had initially thought, I'd be on my third property now. But things didn't go as per my vision and expectations. My life has been a series of so many plot twists that even I have struggled to keep up sometimes.

My father asks me all the time why I don't go to church. I have never really given him an answer but it's because I don't believe in the structures and systems that make up churches. What I do believe in, though, is divinity.

I believe, with everything that I am, that there is a higher power than all of us. And this is one of the things I know for sure at my big age. With the life I have had, something must have been keeping it all together and it wasn't me.

I used to be a friendship junkie, I was addicted to having legions of friends around me. I outperformed myself when it came to keeping friends. But now, because of the immense work I have had to do on myself, I know what parts of me I was desperate to fill.